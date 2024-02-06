Niagara College job fair features more than 100 employers

More than 100 organizations are looking for workers this week.

Niagara College hosting their four day career fair until Thursday

Today things get going at 10 a.m. at the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus.

Things move over to the Welland campus tomorrow and Thursday

117 organizations looking to recruit for full-time, part-time, graduate, contract, seasonal and co-op positions.

The fair is open to students alumni and community members.

For more information visit https://careerfair.niagaracollege.ca/