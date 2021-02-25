Niagara College launching tuition-free Accelerated PSW program

Niagara College is launching a new program that will help get aspiring Personal Support Workers to the frontlines faster.

The school is launching the accelerated PSW program, allowing students to graduate within five months and help fill the demand for trained frontline workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will require an increased amount of study hours per week both online and in-person.

All students will have 300 hours of practical experience before they graduate.

The college will start accepting applications early next month for the May 10th and June 14th start dates.

Yesterday, the province announced $115 million to train up to 8,200 new PSWs.

Niagara College officials confirm tuition and ancillary fees will be fully funded for program participants and financial support will be available for textbooks, uniforms, transit, and vaccinations.

Provincial officials say students already enrolled in a PSW training program will receive $2,000 in tuition assistance.