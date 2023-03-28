Niagara College makes pledge towards sustainability

Niagara College is making a pledge towards sustainability.

The college has signed the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Accord and the Nature Positive Pledge.

The accord speaks to 17 urgent calls to action within education to tackle climate change.

President Sean Kennedy says, "Niagara College is very proud to sign the SDG Accord and Nature Positive Pledge, both of which align with the commitment to environmental sustainability in our Strategic Plan," He adds, "We are committed to stewarding our unique and beautiful campuses with a keen awareness of our impact on the environment."

The college recently renovated their Office of Sustainability. a workspace for the sustainability team at the Daniel J. Patterson Campus in Niagara-on-the-Lake.