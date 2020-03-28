Niagara College making face shields, sanitizer, and donating masks to healthcare workers

Niagara College is using their resources to help local healthcare during COVID-19.



Currently, the college is empty and classes have moved online.

Speaking with 610CKTB's Matt Holmes, Niagara College President Sean Kennedy says a lot of the school's equipment was sitting idle.

Kennedy says the colleges believes in supporting the community and healthcare workers.

He says their first step was figuring out what the college already had in stock that they could donate right away, then they moved into what they could make.

The Walker Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre is creating face shields.

Niagara College's Teaching Distillery is making sanitizer.

The college as a whole will be giving personal protection equipment, including N-95 masks, procedural masks, gloves, and gowns, to healthcare workers.

As students are not currently on campus, Kennedy says the projects are being conducted by staff who are adhering to social distancing rules.

To hear Kennedy's full interview, click here