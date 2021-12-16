Niagara College moving some classes online in January

Some Niagara College classes will be moving on-line to start the new year.

A note to staff obtained by CKTB says that theory based classes will move online for three weeks starting January 10th.

All courses currently online will remain virtual and classes required to be in class will continue with the enhanced protocols implemented at the height of the pandemic.

The college will be reaching out to students in the coming days to confirm which classes will be moving online and which will continue in person.