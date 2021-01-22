Niagara College now requires medical-grade face masks and eyewear on campus

Niagara College has new requirements for people on campus, including mandatory enhanced PPE.

The college has put out a notice stating medical-grade face masks and eyewear are now required for all staff and students where it is not possible to maintain physical distancing.

The school will provide the equipment to staff and students who need it.

Officials made the decision to step up PPE requirements in light of the spread of the UK variant of COVID-19.

A reusable cloth facemask can still be used outside of classrooms and labs when physical distancing is possible.

All classes and labs are limited to 10 students or fewer plus faculty, causing several courses to be re-sectioned.

Students are being warned their updated schedules may not be available before Monday, January 25th and are encouraged to watch for updates through the school's portal, Blackboard.

The college is still offering some in-person classes due to program requirements.