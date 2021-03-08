Niagara College now taking students for tuition-free six month PSW course

Niagara College is now accepting students for the fully funded Accelerated Personal Support Workers program.

The program is part of the Ontario government's $115 million investment to train up to 8,200 new personal support workers (PSWs) for high-demand jobs in Ontario's health and long-term care sectors.

Colleges across Ontario are now accepting applications for this new program. This includes Niagara College, with campuses in Niagara-on-the-Lake and Welland.

Click here to apply.

"Personal support workers have been frontline heroes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical care to those who most need it right now," said Sean Kennedy, President of Niagara College. "Niagara College has a long history of providing high quality, hands-on training for Personal Support Workers through our School of Nursing and Personal Support Worker Studies. We're well-positioned to leverage this important initiative to educate highly-trained, much-needed PSWs."

The Accelerated PSW Training Program is a tuition-free opportunity for 6,000 new students and is expected to take only six months to complete, rather than the typical eight months.

After three months of coursework, and experiential learning in a clinical setting, students will complete the final three months in paid onsite training in a long-term care home or in a home and community care environment.

Registration for the program is available through the Ontario College Application Service.

The province is also offering tuition assistance to in-process PSW students who started the program at one of Ontario's publicly-assisted colleges in January 2021. They are eligible to receive a $2,000 tuition grant to help them complete their studies, as well as a stipend to complete the clinical placement part of their training.