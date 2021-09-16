Niagara College obtains Health Canada licence to cultivate industrial hemp

Niagara College's Commercial Cannabis Production program now has a licence from Health Canada to cultivate industrial hemp.

Students will be studying plant genetics, seeding and germination, flower identification, harvesting, and drying hemp.

Dean of Business, Tourism and Environment Alan Unwin says, "The uses and the industries for the hemp plant and the cannabis plant are quite different so this will help them when they graduate. It's staying on top of things that we're seeing in the industry."

Production is already underway after students grew a small field in the college's hop yard over the summer.

The uses of industrial hemp include home insulation, textiles, paper, biofuel, cannabidiol (CBD) for medical uses, and even as a food source. It is a non-intoxicating substance.

Niagara College students in the program will learn to grow cannabis in a controlled agriculture environment, in a greenhouse setting, and outdoors.

