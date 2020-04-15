Niagara College offers virtual tours

Niagara College is turning to the virtual world to give prospective students a chance to tour campus while maintaining social distancing.

The school cancelled the annual Spring Open House due to the ongoing pandemic, but school staff have since launched a virtual tour of the campuses narrated by a tour guide.

People can walk through the vineyards, see inside the labs, classes, student centres, athletic facilities, residences, and more.

There is also a live chat feature where guests can connect with school representatives without ever having to leave their couch.

Online chat is available Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.