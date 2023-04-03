Niagara College prepares for 'Hops by the Docks' showcasing beer-making and event-planning skills

Niagara College is preparing to host a cottage-themed on-campus beer festival to showcase their beer-making and event-planning skills.

The 'Project Brew' beer festival launched back in 2015, and will return in-person on Friday, April 14th from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

A class of 11 Brewmaster students are poised to showcase their own ‘Hops by the Docks’, offering the public a taste of what’s on tap from the next generation of brewers.

“We so enjoy the chance to celebrate the accomplishments of our students,” said Associate Dean for the School of Wine, Beer and Spirits at NC. “Having a celebration open to the public makes it even better.”

The beer festival is expected to draw more than 400 guests to the College’s Daniel J. Patterson Campus in Niagara-on the Lake.

The event will feature 11 individual Project Brew beers, designed and brewed by final-term Brewmaster students, as well as three collaborative class brews, on tap for guests to sip and savour.

“Hops By the Docks is a great opportunity for the public to get a taste of unique small-batch beers crafted by our Brewmaster students,” said Sarah Scott, Manager, Foodservices Operations for NC’s Culinary, Tourism and Beverage Studies Division, who co-teaches the class. “Our students aren’t only behind the variety of brews on tap at the event, they are responsible for planning everything from ticket sales and marketing promotions to recruiting sponsorship and volunteers for the event.”

