Niagara College prepares for virtual open house

Niagara College will be hosting a virtual Spring Open House this Saturday.

Prospective students can talk to current students, staff members, and faculty during the virtual experience.

Virtual, self-guided tours will be available along with recorded videos about the college's programs.

Pre-registration is required for the open house on March 27th taking place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Anyone who registers before Thursday, March 25th could win one of 20 $100 visa gift cards.

The college is also offering a change to win a $3,000 tuition credit as part of the open house.

The school recently announced it was preparing for an increase in on-campus learning for the upcoming fall term.