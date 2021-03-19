Niagara College preparing for expected increase in on-campus learning in September

Niagara College officials are planning to welcome many students back to campus in September.

The school has released a statement saying officials expect 'a significant increase in on-campus learning for the Fall 2021 term.'

The college is currently reviewing programs for increased in-person labs and classes after the last two terms were delivered in a hybrid model.

Almost half of the college's students had some on-campus elements to their programs through the 2020 Fall and Winter 2021 terms.

Officials expect to have an update on the Fall 2021 term by early May to give students time to plan for September.