Niagara College professor 'Dutch' receives two big awards

A Niagara College broadcasting professor is receiving national and global recognition for his dedication to his students.

Peter VandenBerg, known to most as 'Dutch', has received two 2023 Awards of Excellence this week; a gold Leadership Excellence Award for Faculty from Colleges and Institutes Canada and an Outstanding Educator Award at the silver level from the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics.

Both awards were presented at World Congress, a global postsecondary leadership event being held in Montreal this week.

VandenBerg is Program Coordinator of Niagara College's Broadcasting – Radio, Television and Film (BRTF) program.

“I feel guilty to be recognized for doing what I love but do genuinely appreciate the endorsement,” he said. “I wouldn't be able to do what I do if it wasn't for the unwavering support of my wife and two kids, the College and of course my grads. To quote one of my great grads Amy Audibert (BRTF, 2012), ‘this is a win for us all.’ My sincerest thank you to all those that made this happen.”

VandenBerg is a graduate on Niagara College himself and has been teaching full-time at the college since 2009.

Most recently, VandenBerg developed the broadcast program for the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games as Chair of Broadcast Operations & Production Services.

President Sean Kennedy, who attended World Congress, congratulated VandenBerg on his milestone achievements.

“The Niagara College community is tremendously proud of Dutch and so happy to see his exceptional dedication to students and industry acknowledged with these prestigious awards from Colleges and Institutes Canada and the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics,” said Kennedy.