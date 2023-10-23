Niagara College ready for record breaking fall convocation

Niagara College will be celebrating a record number of grads this week.

The college says roughly 1,600 students will graduate during three convocation ceremonies October 26 and 27 at the Welland Campus.

That number sets a fall convocation record for the college - passing the previous record by close to 300 students.

Traditionally, Fall Convocation ceremonies have been held on one day at Niagara College.

President Sean Kennedy says, “Convocation is the ultimate celebration of student success and we are thrilled to celebrate our largest fall class of graduates and expand our fall ceremonies to two days this year.”

On Thursday, October 26, a 3 p.m. ceremony will be held for graduating students in various programs within NC’s School of Nursing and Personal Support Worker, and School of Academic and Liberal Studies.

On Friday, October 27, NC will host ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

During the morning ceremony, graduating students will cross the stage from various programs within the School of Business and Management Studies; School of Environment and Horticulture; School of Hospitality and Tourism; School of Wine, Beer and Spirits; and School of Culinary Arts.

The Friday afternoon ceremony will celebrate new graduates from various programs within the School of Allied Health Studies, School of Nursing and Personal Support Worker, School of Community Services, School of Justice and Fitness Studies, School of Trades, and School of Technology.