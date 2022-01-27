Niagara College remains one of the top research colleges in the country.

The college ranking 3rd in research funding, making it the 7th year in a row that ranked inside the top 10.

"We are delighted to see this continued recognition as one of Canada's top colleges in research funding. Research and innovation continues as a key priority for NC, as we deliver value to our community, to industry, to students and our faculty," said Niagara College president Sean Kennedy. "Our funders see this dedication to innovation at work year after year - and throughout the pandemic - and they continue to invest in us."

The college earned the number 3 spot on the Research Infosource list by attracting $13.9 million in funding to conduct projects.

Of all the medium-sized colleges across the country, NC also earned the No. 1 spot in industry research income, as well as No. 1 in industry research income as a percentage of the total research income, at 70.3% or $9.79 million.