Niagara College reports increase in coyote sightings on campus

Niagara College says there has been an increase in coyote sightings near its Niagara-on-the-Lake campus.

Officials say they are aware of sightings both on campus and in the community and they are asking students, employees, and visitors to use caution and common sense if they encounter a coyote.

People are being asked not approach coyotes, their dens, or their pups, and never feed them.

Niagara College's NOTL campus is situated near an open field, and the school's vineyard.

"Coyotes will do their best to avoid humans but may interact when provoked. In the rare case you encounter a coyote, back away while remaining calm, stand tall, wave your hands, and make noise. When walking around at night, be aware of your surroundings and considering carrying a flashlight and a whistle."

There has been seven unprovoked coyote attacks in Burlington causing officials to track down and kill three of them.

If you believe a coyote is a direct threat to human safety (bold aggression such as growling, stalking, chasing), call 911, and Niagara College says you can report a sighting on campus to Campus Safety at 905-735-2211 ext. 6999 or email security@niagaracollege.ca.