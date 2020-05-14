Niagara College's convocation going virtual

Niagara College's Class of 2020 will be unlike any other in the school's history.

Plans are underway for the college's first ever Virtual Spring Convocation Ceremonies.

The grad ceremonies, which will be held the week of June 15th, will include a live stream where each graduate's name will be read out loud as well as pre-recorded segments featuring photos and messages from students, professors and loved ones.

The College also plans to invite the Class of 2020 back to campus for an in-person celebration in the future, once public health circumstances allow large groups to gather safely.