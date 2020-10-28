Niagara College's new President formally installed

It's official - Niagara College has a new President.

Sean Kennedy, who took over the post in February 2020, was formally installed today as Niagara College’s sixth president, during a virtual, internal staff event.

Kennedy began his remarks by reflecting on the event itself, and the importance of looking ahead.

Kennedy acknowledged the unique challenges that came with the start of his term as president, while looking ahead to a post-pandemic period where Niagara College will flourish.

He took over for Dan Patterson, who led Niagara College for 25 years before concluding his tenure in early 2020.