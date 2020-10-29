Niagara College's Welland Campus Student Commons wins international award

A popular student hub at Niagara College has now received an international award.

The Welland Campus Student Commons, which was designed by a Toronto-based firm, has been awarded the Public Space Design winner in the Society of British and International Interior Design - International Design Awards 2020.

The hub was part of a $15-million addition and renovation to the Welland Campus Simcoe building, and the College’s $64-million campus redevelopment project that provided new and expanded facilities at the Welland and Niagara-on-the-Lake campuses.

College staff and students worked closely with the firm, Gow Hastings to create the space.

The area opened to students and staff in September 2018.

The 35,000-square-foot space includes a cafeteria, retail space, activity room, welcome centre and open spaces for learning and study, with hotel-style amenities such as super-scaled LED monitors and a gas fireplace.

The addition also provides the College with an alternative entrance.

“This international achievement recognizes Gow Hastings and Niagara College as leaders in putting students first. The Welland Student Commons is a welcoming, accessible hub for students to cultivate community and create memorable on-campus experiences,” said Philip Hastings of Gow Hastings, who was the partner in charge of the Welland Campus Student Commons project. “We couldn’t be happier that our international peers have honoured a project that represents the importance, and possibilities, of student-centred design.”