Niagara College says contact tracing underway after two new cases of COVID on campus
Niagara College reporting the first two cases of COVID-19 on the Welland Campus.
In a release, the school says the individuals are currently in self-isolation, and were last on campus Wednesday, October 14.
Anyone deemed to be at risk will be contacted directly by Niagara Region Public Health and if you are not contacted, you are not considered to be at risk.
Earlier this month the school reported a case of COVID-19 in an individual on the Niagara on the Lake campus.
-
Federal Politics/Snap Election/Confidence VoteTom McConnell Speaks with Matt Gurney - National Post regarding Federal politics, confidence vote and possibility of snap election
-
Possibility of a Snap ElectionMatt Holmes Speaks with Peter Woolstencroft – Retired Political Science Professor from University of Waterloo regarding the possibility of a snap election
-
Spectacular Halloween Displays for Charity in Welland and Port ColborneMatt Holmes Speaks with Taryn Wilson - Welland Resident Co-Founder Hallowe'en On the Grange display in Welland and Koreen Huffman - Port Colborne Resident Co-Founder Haunt Maze in Port Colborne regarding spectacular Halloween displays for charity