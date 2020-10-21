Niagara College says contact tracing underway after two new cases of COVID on campus

Niagara College reporting the first two cases of COVID-19 on the Welland Campus.

In a release, the school says the individuals are currently in self-isolation, and were last on campus Wednesday, October 14.

Anyone deemed to be at risk will be contacted directly by Niagara Region Public Health and if you are not contacted, you are not considered to be at risk.

Earlier this month the school reported a case of COVID-19 in an individual on the Niagara on the Lake campus.