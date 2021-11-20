Niagara College student arrested after fellow student threatened
A Niagara College student has been arrested accused of making death threats.
Police were called to investigate claims that a student at the college's Niagara-On-The-Lake campus threatened another student and made comments surrounding a firearm being brought to school via text message.
The NRP say there was no imminent threat to any students, the campus itself or Niagara Colleges employees.
22 year old Kyle Marsden of Burlington has been arrested and charged with one count of uttering threats.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111.
