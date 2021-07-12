Niagara College students living in residence must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Some post-secondary students coming to Niagara in the Fall will need to be vaccinated before moving into residence.

Niagara College students living in residence for the Fall 2021 semester must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Before they will be allowed to move in, they must show proof of at least one dose and have an appointment for a second dose, if they haven't had both shots already.

Students planning to live in residence will be receiving an email this week with a secure link for providing government-issued documentation of vaccination.

Vaccine receipts are available through the provincial booking website for people vaccinated within the province.

For people who were vaccinated outside of Ontario, they can submit their vaccine information to the Niagara Region Public Health website.

Students can also seek a medical or religious exemption from the requirement by filling out a form on the college's website.

Vaccinations are not required for on-campus classes or activities, but students and staff are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated before the start of term.

Meanwhile, Brock University officials have announced they will not require vaccinations for students and staff on campus, but people living in residence may be asked to disclose their vaccination status.