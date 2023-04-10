Niagara College students raise $40,000 for homelessness initiatives

Niagara College business students have raised the roof while working on their sales course.

More than 350 students took part in the Raising the Roof Toque Campaign and donated close to $40,000.

Students sold more than 1,000 toques during the five week project.

Professor Monique Finley says it was a big success, "We usually collect around $25,000-$28,000 every winter but, this year, our students topped all charts at $40,000."

The collaboration between Raising the Roof and Niagara College started years more than eight years ago and students have raised more than $175,000 for homelessness initiatives over the years.