Niagara College students win big at beer championship

A pair of Niagara College students have won gold at U.S. Open College Beer Championship.

Second-year Brewmaster and Brewery Operations Management student Ian Morrison won gold for his saison beer, "Saison du Temps Presse," at the annual championship.

Aaron Grandguillot's American porter "Lights Out" was also awarded a gold medal.

Matt Hand's dark Belgian strong "Strong Hand" earned a bronze.

While the class won a bronze medal for their white IPA "Changing Lanes".

Niagara College Brewmaster Jon Downing says, "The ability for students to be able to enter a competition which includes other schools from across North America is an amazing opportunity." He adds, "Being judged by some of the best beer judges in the world, who are responsible for judging professional competitions, gives the students great feedback and experience in an international competition."

The U.S. Open College Beer Championship, held at the U.S. Open Event Centre in Oxford, OH, is the only beer competition for beers exclusively from college and university brewing and fermentation programs.