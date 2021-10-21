Niagara College teams up with industry partners for cannabis edibles research

Niagara College is delving into research on cannabis edibles.

Through a project called the Niagara College Cannabis Edibles Applied Research Initiative researchers are working with industry partners and other experts to examine non-alcoholic beverages, gummies, and baked goods infused with active ingredients like CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).

Canadian Food & Wine Institute Innovation Centre manager Lyndon Ashton explains the research will provide scientific knowledge to help the burgeoning industry and give consumers an idea of what to expect when using cannabis products.

"So when you introduce cannabis into a food product, you need to really have a firm understanding of how it will behave and particularly when we go back to that concept of consistency, understand how it's going to behave over time so that people understand, companies and consumers themselves understand, what they can expect from a product for how long and for how long it would be safe for them to sell or consume."

Ashton says knowledge in the area is lacking due to previous legal constraints.

Some of the partners involved in the project include Hamilton's Dolled Up Desserts, a gluten-free and vegan bakery, and Dynaleo Inc, Canada's highest capacity manufacturer of cannabis-infused soft-chews.

The CFWI Innovation Centre received a $149,345 grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) in 2019 to support the purchase of specialized equipment for NC's Cannabis Edibles Applied Research initiative.

