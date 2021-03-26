Niagara College to build memorial garden in honour of Saundra Patterson

Niagara College students and staff will be planting a special memorial garden to honour a member of their community.

Saundra Patterson, college champion and partner of former president Dan Patterson, passed away in January.

A garden in her memory will be planted in the upper courtyard of the Daniel J. Patterson Campus in Niagara-On-The-Lake by School of Environment and Horticulture staff and students.



Students will start designing the memorial garden during the Spring term with a winning design picked at the end of the term.

The building phase of the project starts in September and wraps up by the end of the Fall term.

The initiative will be completely funded by donors through the Saundra Patterson Memorial Garden and Horticultural Bursary Fund.

Any funds raised above the $50,000 goal will go to the bursary fund.

Saundra established an endowed bursary fund in 2006, which has disbursed almost $10,000 in bursaries to date.

President emeritus Patterson says, "Saundra was so pleased to see the way the campus has developed into becoming one of the most beautiful learning environments in the country … it’s so extraordinary to think that a memorial garden will be created in her honour. I am so pleased that her legacy and her love for the College will continue on for the enjoyment of students, faculty, staff and visitors to the College."