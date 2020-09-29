Niagara College to continue with hybrid learning model in winter term

Niagara College has decided to continue with a hybrid model of learning into the winter term.

While some programs are being taught entirely online, many programs still include on-campus classes and labs if there are required hands-on portions.

School officials are still assessing the needs of individual programs, and will confirm which courses will be delivered online or through a hybrid model by October 15th.

Earlier this month, Brock University announced plans to continue online learning.

A limited number of Brock courses will be offered on campus if they require in-person components.