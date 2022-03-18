Niagara College to continue with many COVID-19 health measures



Niagara College says masks will be mandatory at its campuses until at least the end of the Winter Term as the province lifts the mask mandate on Monday, March 21.

The college also says the mandatory vaccination policy and controlled access to its campuses will contine.

Starting March 22, students and employees will no longer have to submit to daily health screening in order to access campus. Students and employees will continue to be required to tap-in at a designated access point to verify proof of vaccination.

Niagara College says "it recognizes that keeping these measures in place until at least the end of the Winter Term will provide a sense of certainty to students and employees and help ease the transition to more on-campus activity."