Niagara College to welcome 11,000 students this fall with a lineup of events

Niagara College is kicking off a new academic year with strong enrolment, and a lineup of orientation and social events for students.

When the fall term begins on September 6th, NC expects to welcome about 11,000 new and returning full-time students.

Orientation Day is happening at both campuses on September 5th.

The day features Program Information Sessions where students can meet faculty and classmates from their program and ask questions.

All sessions are listed on NC’s Orientation website.

A lineup of social events are also planned for all students throughout the month of September.

Social events include the NCSAC Carnival, a Niagara Falls Boat Trip, and the NC Knights Soccer Home Opener.

Full information on the events can be found on the Orientation social events calendar on the Niagara College website: https://www.niagaracollege.ca/events/