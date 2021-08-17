Niagara College will require vaccinations for on-campus students and employees.

College officials say with a significant increase in on-campus learning and activity planned for the fall, the school will require students, employees and contractors who are learning or working on campus in September to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Students, employees, contractors and those visiting a Niagara College campus for college business will be required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or have received a first dose by September 7th, and a second dose/full vaccination by October 18th.

More details will be released on Monday for people who are not vaccinated.

Niagara College had previously announced a mandatory vaccination requirement for on-campus residences and is also implementing a mandatory vaccine requirement for all student athletes.

Click here for more information.