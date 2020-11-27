Niagara comes together to support 5 year old experiencing dozens of daily seizures

The Niagara Region is coming together to support a 5 year old boy experiencing dozens of daily seizures.

Jaxtin's mom Toni Hooper says it all started suddenly last December and the situation has worsened from there.

"He has been sent to the hospital and stuff. He has other seizures where he's just staring off and moving his lips. There isn't anything that the doctors can do. We've been to Sick Kids and the neurologist there basically told us, 'You're running out of options.'"

Hooper says they have tried many different kinds of medications, but nothing is working.

"I'm a single mom and I have to take care of him all by myself. It is extremely hard to keep an eye on a child 24 hours a day, let along a child with a disability. I can't even let him walk to the bathroom by himself."

A neurologist suggested trying CBD, but the cost would come out of the family's pocket.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $6,000 to help.

Click here to listen to Hooper's full interview with Matt Holmes.