Niagara commits to net-zero corporate greenhouse gas emissions goal by 2050

Niagara is making an environmental commitment to crackdown on emissions.

Regional Council has approved a net-zero corporate greenhouse gas emission goal by 2050, in principle.

A greenhouse gas emissions inventory showed that Niagara Region spent about $18.4 million on energy in 2018.

This year, the Region will begin work on a 'Corporate Climate Action Strategy' to support determining a pathway to net-zero.

Niagara has already took action on various fronts including a Regional Council Climate Emergency Declaration, Climate Projections for Niagara Region Report; Niagara Official Plan Climate Change Policies, and the Corporate Climate Change Working Group.

"In order for Niagara Region to effectively address and mitigate the real and growing impacts of climate change, it is imperative that these corporate targets are fully integrated into our decision-making processes and operations across the organization. Affirming our pledge to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is yet another step we are taking to demonstrate our commitment to combating climate change. It is our hope that other organizations across the region will join us in our efforts in limiting our contributions to climate change in Niagara." ~ Jim Bradley, Regional Chair, Niagara Region