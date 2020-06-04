Niagara Community Foundation and Niagara Casinos Fund awards $41,000 in grants

Five local charities are getting a helping hand from the Niagara Community Foundation and Niagara Casinos Fund.

Project SHARE, Niagara Falls Community Outreach, Open Arms Mission, Pathstone Mental Health, and Niagara Training and Employment Agency each be getting a grant for an overall contribution total of $41,000.

Officials say the grants are being given to help support vulnerable communities as we continue to deal with the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Niagara Casinos President Richard Taylor says, "These funds will assist with the purchase of much needed equipment and resources to sustain programs that will expand access to food and support for those most in need."