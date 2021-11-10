Niagara Community Foundation announces creation of new environmental endowment fund

A new endowment fund worth over $5 million has been created to further environmental causes in Niagara.

The Niagara Community Foundation will be dispersing the grants from the Dorothea Thomas Foundation in the new year along with other environmental grants.

Applications for NCF's Environmental Grants Program are open until January 17th.

A member of Thomas' family says it was an easy choice to transfer assets to NCF to fulfill their philanthropic wishes.

The Dorothea Thomas Foundation will be managed by RBC Dominion Securities' Cooper Wealth Management as part of the Niagara Community Foundation's External Manager Program.