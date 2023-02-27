Niagara company getting $5M from feds to make compostable and recyclable food packaging

A company in Smithville is getting $5M from the federal government to make new compostable and recyclable packaging, while creating 30 jobs.

Stanpac, a family-owned company that specializes in packaging for the dairy and beverage industry, will be able to buy advanced manufacturing equipment to fast-track its transition to sustainable packaging.

The announcement was made today by Filomena Tassi the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), along with Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey, and St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle.

The new machinery will produce fully recyclable and compostable products, including a new paper-based bulk ice cream container.

“Ontario’s manufacturing industry is the engine that drives our national economy and our Government is investing in the people that make it run. I’m honoured to support Stanpac as they create good local jobs and develop greener packaging products. We will continue working together to deliver more for Canadians and grow an economy that works for everyone.” The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

“This investment from FedDev Ontario has a significant impact on how Stanpac will be able to take our sustainable packaging innovations to market, not only here at home but to the more than 30 countries we export to presently, and beyond those to new markets. In addition, we will create more employment opportunities which in turn drive our continued sustainable packaging advances.” Matt Witt, Co-President, Stanpac Inc.



Established in 1949, Stanpac operates three locations in North America (Ontario, Texas and New Jersey).