Niagara cops part of major gambling ring bust

OPP with the help of RCMP and police in Niagara, London and Sault Ste. Marie have arrested 28 people and laid 228 charges related to an alleged illegal gambling ring with ties to the Hells Angels biker gang and the Figliomeni Crime Family of York Region

The force says the charges come after a nearly two-year investigation.



Police say the probe, dubbed Project Hobart, began in January 2018 as a result of a spike in violent crimes in Ontario and Quebec.



They say the operation, run by gang members, included five illegal online gaming sites that brought in $131 million over a five year span.



Police allege the ring was also tied to a March homicide in Mississauga that saw Michael Deabaitua-Schulde, a member of the Niagara Hells Angels gunned down outside a gym.