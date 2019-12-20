Niagara cops part of major gambling ring bust
OPP with the help of RCMP and police in Niagara, London and Sault Ste. Marie have arrested 28 people and laid 228 charges related to an alleged illegal gambling ring with ties to the Hells Angels biker gang and the Figliomeni Crime Family of York Region
The force says the charges come after a nearly two-year investigation.
Police say the probe, dubbed Project Hobart, began in January 2018 as a result of a spike in violent crimes in Ontario and Quebec.
They say the operation, run by gang members, included five illegal online gaming sites that brought in $131 million over a five year span.
Police allege the ring was also tied to a March homicide in Mississauga that saw Michael Deabaitua-Schulde, a member of the Niagara Hells Angels gunned down outside a gym.
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.