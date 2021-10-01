Niagara could get a fairly warm October

Niagara may still get some nice, warm days in October.

Meteorologist with The Weather Network Doug Gillham says it will be warmer than normal, but it's not going to feel like summer. "It's not going to feel hot, but for early October it's still amazing to have temperatures running 23 - 25 degrees, to get some sunshine. It will definitely feel more like early September rather than early October.

The temperatures at this time of year are typically in the high-teens. "Whether we hit 25 again? Probably not. But I do think we're going to top 20 degrees quite a bit," Gillham explains. "Temperatures next week, overall, above seasonal, again that doesn't mean it's going to be hot, but as seasonal steadily drops we'll have temperatures in the upper-teens to near 20."

Tomorrow the forecast is calling for a high of 26 in Niagara, feeling like 31 with the humidex. However Gillham cautions it will be a bit windy tomorrow, so the humidex may not be as noticeable.