Niagara could see added restrictions Monday afternoon

Premier Doug Ford will spend the weekend deciding what's next for Ontario.

Ford confirmed, before heading into an emergency meeting with Ontario health officials, that the lockdowns in Toronto and Peel Region will not be expiring on Monday.

“In the areas that are locked down right now that are expiring on Monday, I can tell you they won’t be expiring,”

What Ford plans to do with the rest of the province is not known.

However, CBC news is reporting that the government is considering a lockdown across southern Ontario from Boxing Day until Jan. 11 as COVID-19 cases in the province reach record highs.

It's believed Ford is considering what Quebec is doing, which is closing all non-essential businesses and issuing a mandatory work-from-home order for nearly all office employees until Jan. 11 and asking all schools to go online-only for the first week that classes resume in the new year.

During his brief announcement Ford said he'll spend the weekend meeting and speaking with the CEO's of every hospital in Ontario to find out just what they're facing and what measures they need done.

Ford will announce what comes next for the province on Monday at 1 p.m.

The Province announced late Friday that it would be sending the Niagara Region into the red level of the province's pandemic frameword effective Monday at 12:01 a.m.

Hamilton will be entering the grey lockdown level on Monday as well.