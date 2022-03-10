Niagara could see snow Friday afternoon into Saturday morning
Just incase you needed a reminder that winter is not done with us Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.
They are calling for a low pressure system to bring snow to the region late Friday afternoon and into the morning Saturday.
Gusty winds Saturday afternoon are expected to cause some local blowing snow and reduced visibility.
We could see five or more centimetres but officials say there is still some uncertainty with the system that could impact the overall totals.
