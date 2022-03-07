Niagara could see some freezing rain or ice pellets today

A big shift in the weather since yesterday morning.

Yesterday we came close to reaching 20 degrees but today we will struggle to stay above zero and could see some ice pellets or wet snow.

There is a chance of freezing rain or ice pellets this morning, and again this afternoon.

Yesterday widespread heavy winds were the big issue.

Power outages were reported in spots across the region and the skyway bridge was closed down for a number of hours.

That closure caused traffic backups across St. Catharines as drivers tried to make their way over the canal.

All the major power outages were cleared up by last night.