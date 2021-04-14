Niagara Council looking at its role on Public Health Board following Mayor Bylsma's actions

West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma continues to face repercussions after speaking at a rally in St. Catharines.

Bylsma, who also sits on Regional Council, took part in a demonstration this past weekend where he appeared without a mask and spoke against public health measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Bylsma along with all other council members sit on the Public Health Board.

Regional Council has now asked for a report from legal to outline what the expectation is for someone who sits on the board.

Lincoln Regional Councillor Rob Foster says while he is disappointed in Bylsma's actions, it's not up to him to decide if action should be taken against him.

"Others can make whatever commentary they want with him on what it is he did, I'm not going to get into that foray. What I can tell you from a public health point of view, I want to make sure that I am doing what it is that has to be done for the citizens of Niagara. I would suggest to you that a very strong amount of the councillors feel the same way."

Bylsma has already been removed from his role on the town's Emergency Operations Committee following the weekend event.

The report is expected to come back to council this month.