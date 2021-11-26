Niagara Council votes for one region-wide transit system

In a move that is being called 'historic' Niagara Regional Council voted in favour of one region-wide transit system.

A special meeting was held last night and councillors approved a recommendation to combine all of Niagara’s existing transit services into one single, integrated transit commission.

The approval marks the the first part of a triple majority required.

"The Moving Transit Forward proposal would bring together independently operating local transit systems in Fort Erie, St. Catharines, Welland, and Niagara Falls, as well as Niagara Region Transit and NRT OnDemand, in order to offer consistent operating hours and fares, new digital payment technology, and better connections for riders across Niagara."

Starting the week of Dec. 6, all of Niagara’s 12 local municipalities will also vote on the proposal.

To move forward, a majority of those councils, representing a majority of Niagara's electors, must vote in favour of the plan.

Even some communities which had expressed hesitation with the plan, voted in favour last night, including Welland's Mayor Frank Campion.

Welland Council approved a motion in October calling for the project to be delayed until 2023 based on outdated financial numbers.

"Regional council made an historic, progressive and courageous decision this afternoon which will set into motion that process that will hopefully strengthen public transit across Niagara for generations to come. Council’s vote is the culmination of thousands of hours of negotiation, consultation and debate across the region which aims to create a singular, enhanced transit service for all residents. I look forward to seeing the support of local councils across Niagara as we work together to modernize public transit and deliver results for our region." ~ Regional Chair Jim Bradley