Niagara Councillor gets reappointed to a sought-after board overseeing municipalities once again

A Niagara Regional Councillor has been reappointed to serve on the Board of Directors of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Diana Huson, a Regional Councillor for Pelham, was given the approval at a meeting this week.

The Federation is the voice of local government across Canada for over 120 years and plays an important role in advocating for municipalities.

It sets policy priorities that reflect the concerns of municipal governments around the country.

Of the 444 municipalities in Ontario, there are only 14 seats for the Ontario Caucus.

Prior to Councillor Huson’s appointment to the board, the Niagara Region had not had representation.

"On behalf of Regional Council, I want to congratulate Concillor Huson on her reappointment to the FCM Board of Directors. With Councillor Huson securing a second term on this influential board we can be sure that Niagara will continue to have a strong voice at the table when vital decisions are being made. I am confident that Councillor Huson will continue to be an effective advocate in Ottawa for Niagara’s priorities, as well as other municipalities across Ontario." ~ Regional Chair, Jim Bradley

"I am honoured to be serving a second term on the FCM Board of Directors, ensuring that Ontario’s municipal priorities are being heard in Ottawa. I am eager to continue my work on the board, building upon my previous successes, while making sure that Niagara’s priorities are well represented with legislators in the federal government." ~ Regional Councillor, Diana Huson