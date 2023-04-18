Niagara Councillor wants stricter policy in place for elected officials acting poorly

A Regional Councillor wants a stricter policy in place to remove elected officials who are violating workplace harassment and violence policies.

Pelham Regional Councillor Diana Huson will bring the motion to Niagara Council on Thursday night that would also bar offenders from running in the next election to fill the seat.

"It's a motion for Regional Council to support Bill 5, which is a private member's bill. It's to recognize that in this day and age, all workplaces are required to have workplace violence and harassment policies, and employees are protected by that. There's been instances of councillors not on their best behaviour and that's a nice way of putting it, who don't seem to be subject to the same penalties that an employee of the Region would."

40 municipalities have expressed their support for the bill.

"Let's throw Niagara's name behind it. We need to embrace and commit to accountability."

Ontario would have to amend the Municipal Act before the change would become law.

The most severe penalty a Regional Councillor can face is 90 days without pay, be asked to apologize, and lose seats on various committees.

We saw that happen to former West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma, who was docked pay, and removed from committees over comments he made during the pandemic.

Huson says it's only fair that elected officials are subject to the same rules as employees of the Niagara Region.

