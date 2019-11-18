Niagara Councillors reminded to watch their language following 'casual misogyny' comments

Niagara Regional Council has been unofficially put on notice for 'casual misogyny' comments made during meetings.

Regional Councillor Laura Ip says a couple of weeks ago, there were three incidents which caused her concern.

Ip says many residents are not aware of the comments since only councillors who are addressing council have their microphones turned on.

You can hear her interview by clicking here.

Ip brought her concerns to Chair Jim Bradley, who then spoke to council as a whole.

Bradley addressed the issue last week reminding councillors about the important of decorum and civility as Niagara Council moves through the rest of its four-year term.

He is hoping to avoid taking the issue to the Integrity Commissioner by reminding councillors to be mindful of their comments.

Misogyny refers to the dislike of, contempt for, or prejudice against women.