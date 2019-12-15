Niagara dealing with blowing snow



Parts of Niagara have been dealing with blowing snow on and off this morning.

It's created some difficult driving conditions as roads are partly snow covered and visibility reduced on local routes

Latest collision is on the QEW Toronto bound at Mountain Road in Niagara Falls.

Meantime, the City of St. Catharines says crews are working to keep roads clear

There 17 large trucks out salting main routes and designated secondary roads and 5 small trucks for designated secondary roads and parking lots