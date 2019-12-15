Niagara dealing with blowing snow
Parts of Niagara have been dealing with blowing snow on and off this morning.
It's created some difficult driving conditions as roads are partly snow covered and visibility reduced on local routes
Latest collision is on the QEW Toronto bound at Mountain Road in Niagara Falls.
Meantime, the City of St. Catharines says crews are working to keep roads clear
There 17 large trucks out salting main routes and designated secondary roads and 5 small trucks for designated secondary roads and parking lots
-
Daughter with Special Needs In Home Two Hours Away
Matt Holmes Speaks with Laurie Didyk and Chris Mindorff from Grimsby regarding their special needs daughter moved to a home two hours away
-
Budget Night St. Catharines Council/Future of Garden City Golf Course
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. CatharInes City Councilor Merritton Ward Greg Miller regarding budget night at St. Catharines council and future of Garden City Golf course
-
Burgoyne Bridge Barriers To Be Installed By April
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Region CAO Ron Tripp regarding the Burgoyne Bridge barriers being installed by April 2020