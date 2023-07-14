Niagara detectives looking for witnesses following NOTL hit and run

The NRPS is trying to identify a suspect invloved in the hit and run of an elderly victim.

Niagara officers were on patrol when they discovered an injured elderly male lying in a drainage ditch on East West Line at Concession 2 at 8:30pm last night.

The 84-year-old male had been hit by a truck or utility vehicle while cycling, and the vehicle fled the scene.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being brought to an out-of-town hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved is missing a passenger side view mirror, and has damage to the passenger side front corner.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information (including dash cam footage), or who may have been in the general area of East West Line at or near the time of the incident, to contact police at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 1009089.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).