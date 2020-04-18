Niagara Detention Centre staff wants better protections against COVID-19

Corrections officers at the Niagara Detention Centre in Thorold are asking for better protections against COVID-19.

Marko Mrmak is a corrections officer and also the union local president for OPSEU Local 252 and he says while the jail doesn't currently have any positive cases of COVID-19 they'd like to be proactive in keeping it that way.

He says right now guards are allowed to bring in their own masks but are expected to carry out their duties without wearing them.

Mrmak says if staff feel a situation presents itself that requires a mask, they must ask their management team and they'll decide whether they can wear one or not.

MrMak says social distancing is impossible in their field and inmates have expressed concerns about staff members leaving and coming back and bringing the virus in with them.

To hear MrMak's full interview with 610CKTB's Matt Holmes, click here.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General has listed a number of operational changes at corrections facilities due to the pandemic.

When it comes to masks, the website says corrections staff will be given surgical masks when they are within two metres of inmates who are symptomatic or have not yet been screened.

CKTB news reached out to the Ministry yesterday and received the below response.