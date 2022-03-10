Niagara District Airport getting $1M in federal funding for safety equipment

Niagara-on-the-Lake's airport is getting over $1M in federal funding to buy safety equipment.

The Niagara District Airport will receive almost $1.2 million to purchase critical safety equipment including a runway sweeper, a snow plow and a loader.

The money is coming from Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program.

The funding is in addition to the $470,000 provided to the airport in May of 2021 for the purchase of a medium-sized snowblower.

The equipment will help the airport maintain safe operations for aircraft, passengers, crews and airport workers by keeping airside surfaces, such as runways and taxiways, clear of snow and ice.

"As we emerge from the impacts of COVID-19 and can more fully embrace the economic opportunities rapidly evolving throughout the Niagara Region, continued investments in Niagara District Airport have never been more important for our community. We continue to work with our partners to strengthen economic growth that build on our region's strengths such as the airports and the Welland Canal, both at the forefront of our charge forward to reinforce Niagara as one of the nation's strategic trade corridors." Vance Badawey Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

"The investment of over $1 million provides further improvements to the safety of our airport and contributes to the growth of the economy here in Niagara Region." Chris Bittle - Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines