The Niagara District Airport has a new CEO.

The airport's Commission has announced that Dan Pilon has been named as Chief Executive Officer, after serving as interim CEO since February 2018.

The airport in Niagara-on-the-Lake has seen a 39% decrease over the past year during the pandemic.

The Niagara Region is currently undertaking a master plan for the airport that will provide a 20-year vision for growth.

Pilon has 20 years of experience with the Niagara Regional government, including serving as an advisor to the Regional Chair and CAO and managing multi-million dollar budgets and liaising with all levels of government.

“Dan has proven to be the right leader for the Niagara District Airport,” said Robin Garrett, Chair of the Commission. “Dan’s diverse experience enables him to see the big picture opportunity for growth at our airport. We believe his strong connections across the Niagara Region will help NDA secure the governance structure and financial investment required to maximize our potential.”

“The airport has an important role to play in supporting key business areas in Niagara, and we have lots of work to do in building upon the prior efforts of the Commission,” highlighted Pilon. “We’re all looking forward to the days when travel and tourism can return, and the value that all transportation connections play will only be magnified. We hope to ensure Niagara District Airport is well positioned to take advantage of our location and existing facility as we chart our future path.”